India: Samajwadi Party reveals names of 16 candidates for Lok Sabha Elections 2024

As India gears up for the upcoming general elections in April, the Samajwadi Party (SP) has revealed a list of 16 candidates, including notable figures such as Dimple Yadav, Shafiqur Rahman Barq, and Ravidas Mehrotra.

This comes days after SP president Akhilesh Yadav expressed satisfaction with the alliance between SP and Congress, emphasising the positive start in the state.

In an announcement on Saturday (Jan 27), Yadav shared, "Our cordial alliance with the Congress is off to a good start with 11 strong seats. This trend will move forward with the winning equation. ‘INDIA’ team and ‘PDA’ (Picchda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) strategy will change history," in a post on X.

The candidates' list includes Akshay Yadav, Devesh Shakya, Dharmendra Yadav, Anu Tandon, Naval Kishore Shakya, Rajaram Pal, Utkarsh Verma, Anand Bhadauria, Shivshankar Singh Patel, Awadhesh Prasad, Ramprasad Chaudhary, and Kajal Nishad.

Meanwhile, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) faced a setback as Janata Dal-United leader Nitish Kumar took oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar, severing ties with the combined opposition's INDIA alliance.

In West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also clarified, "I had no discussions with the Congress. I have always said that in Bengal, we will fight alone. I am not concerned about what will be done in the (rest of the) country... but we are a secular party, and in Bengal, we alone will defeat BJP" and expressed her party's independent stance.