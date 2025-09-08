/India plans high-tech radars to counter Pakistan’s drone tactics post Operation Sindoor, claims report

Post Operation Sindoor, when Pakistan deployed large numbers of drones — some equipped with camouflage, others designed for surveillance and precision strikes — to penetrate Indian airspace, the Indian Army is moving to strengthen its aerial vigilance along the northern and western frontiers. According to a report in The Indian Express, the Army is preparing to induct a new generation of radar systems capable of spotting even the smallest and stealthiest aerial intrusions.

The plan includes procurement of advanced radars that can detect, track, and guide weapon systems against targets with a very low radar cross-section (RCS), the kind most commonly used in modern drones. These systems will be integrated into the Army’s Akashteer air defence network, providing battlefield commanders with quicker, sharper, and more reliable situational awareness.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

As part of the process, the Army has floated two Requests for Information (RFIs) for up to 45 Low Level Light Weight Radars (Enhanced) or LLLR-E, and up to 48 Air Defence Fire Control Radar-Drone Detectors (ADFCR-DD). A separate Request for Proposal (RFP) has been issued for 10 Low Level Light Weight Radars (Improved) or LLLR-I, which are intended for airspace surveillance, target acquisition, and threat prioritisation.

The LLLR-I will be a three-dimensional AESA radar equipped with its own power unit, Commander’s Display, and Target Designation System. Designed for use across diverse terrains — from high-altitude mountains to deserts and coastal belts — it is expected to scan up to 50 km of airspace, simultaneously tracking over 100 targets.

The enhanced variant, LLLR-E, will carry additional systems including an Electro-Optical Tracking System (EOTS) and a passive RF sensor, enabling it to detect and follow low-RCS drone swarms by picking up their emissions. The system will transmit targeting information to weapon platforms within 10 km and will function in both day and night conditions, independently or with radar cueing.

The ADFCR-DD, on the other hand, will merge search and track radars with fire-control capability, Identification Friend-or-Foe (IFF) systems, and weapon control. Mounted on a single vehicle, it will be able to direct the fire of at least two L/70 guns or equivalent successors, while also feeding target data to Very Short Range Air Defence Systems (VSHORADS). During Operation Sindoor, drone swarms were extensively employed by Pakistan for reconnaissance and attempts to strike both civilian and defence assets. The Army has noted that its existing anti-aircraft guns such as the L/70, ZU-23-2, and Schilka platforms performed commendably against these threats.