Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /India
  • /Kulgam encounter: One terrorist killed, Indian Army officer injured, operation underway

Kulgam encounter: One terrorist killed, Indian Army officer injured, operation underway

Idrees Lone
Authored By Idrees Lone
Published: Sep 08, 2025, 10:04 IST | Updated: Sep 08, 2025, 10:04 IST
Kulgam encounter: One terrorist killed, Indian Army officer injured, operation underway

CRPF, Army and SOG of J&K Police carry out a search operation Photograph: (ANI)

Story highlights

Security forces had a tip-off about the presence of two to three terrorists in the forest area of Guddar, after which a cordon and search operation was launched, and during the searches, terrorists fired on forces, resulting in the gun battle.

One terrorist has been killed in an ongoing operation in South Kashmir's Kulgam district on Monday (Sep 8). One Indian Army officer has been injured in the operation. He has been airlifted to Srinagar's base hospital of the Indian Army.

Security forces had a tip-off about the presence of two to three terrorists in the forest area of Guddar, after which a cordon and search operation was launched, and during the searches, terrorists fired on forces, resulting in the gun battle. In the initial firing, one Indian army soldier was injured.

''OP GUDDAR, Kulgam. Based on specific intelligence input by JKP, a joint search operation was launched by #IndianArmy, @JmuKmrPolice & @crpf_srinagar in Guddar forest of #Kulgam. Vigilant troops observed suspicious activity, and upon being challenged, terrorists opened fire, prompting a fierce exchange of gunfire during which one terrorist was eliminated and a junior commissioned officer suffered injuries. Operation is in progress,'' said the Indian Army's Chinar Corp.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir Police had said that after receiving specific input about the presence of terrorists, an operation was started in the Guddar forests.

''Based on specific intelligence, Encounter has started in the Guddar forest of Kulgam. SOG of J&K Police, Army and CRPF on the job. Further details to follow,'' said Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting simultaneous searches and raids at 22 locations across five states and five to six sites in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir as part of case RC-1/2025/NIA/CHE. The operations include targeted raids in Kulgam, Pulwama, and Baramulla districts of the Kashmir Valley.

Trending Stories

A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out a raid early Monday morning at a house belonging to Umer Rashid Lone in Zangam Village of Pattan town in North Kashmir’s Baramulla District as part of an ongoing related investigation.

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel detained a Pakistani national in the RS Pura sector of Jammu district after observing suspicious movement near a border pillar. The individual is currently under interrogation, and further details are awaited.

About the Author

Idrees Lone

Idrees Lone

Idrees Lone

...Read More

Trending Topics