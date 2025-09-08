/Kulgam encounter: One terrorist killed, Indian Army officer injured, operation underway

One terrorist has been killed in an ongoing operation in South Kashmir's Kulgam district on Monday (Sep 8). One Indian Army officer has been injured in the operation. He has been airlifted to Srinagar's base hospital of the Indian Army.

Security forces had a tip-off about the presence of two to three terrorists in the forest area of Guddar, after which a cordon and search operation was launched, and during the searches, terrorists fired on forces, resulting in the gun battle. In the initial firing, one Indian army soldier was injured.

''OP GUDDAR, Kulgam. Based on specific intelligence input by JKP, a joint search operation was launched by #IndianArmy, @JmuKmrPolice & @crpf_srinagar in Guddar forest of #Kulgam. Vigilant troops observed suspicious activity, and upon being challenged, terrorists opened fire, prompting a fierce exchange of gunfire during which one terrorist was eliminated and a junior commissioned officer suffered injuries. Operation is in progress,'' said the Indian Army's Chinar Corp.

Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir Police had said that after receiving specific input about the presence of terrorists, an operation was started in the Guddar forests.

''Based on specific intelligence, Encounter has started in the Guddar forest of Kulgam. SOG of J&K Police, Army and CRPF on the job. Further details to follow,'' said Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting simultaneous searches and raids at 22 locations across five states and five to six sites in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir as part of case RC-1/2025/NIA/CHE. The operations include targeted raids in Kulgam, Pulwama, and Baramulla districts of the Kashmir Valley.

A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out a raid early Monday morning at a house belonging to Umer Rashid Lone in Zangam Village of Pattan town in North Kashmir’s Baramulla District as part of an ongoing related investigation.