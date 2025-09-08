/What is 'Operation Kalanemi'? Bangladeshis among 14 fake 'babas' arrested in Uttarakhand for forcing religion

Under the 'Operation Kalanemi', a total of 14 people, including some Bangladeshi nationals, have been arrested so far in Uttarakhand after the state government launched the initiative to nab fake 'babas' allegedly involved in cheating and converting people's religion, authorities said.

What is Operation Kalanemi?

Operation Kalanemi is a campaign to expose and eliminate fraudulent spiritual leaders who mislead the public under the guise of faith. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on July 10 launched this operation to safeguard the dignity of true religious teachings and preserve harmony in society. More than 300 'fake' people pretending to be saints have been arrested by the police across six districts of the Kumaon division.

Operation Kalanemi derives its name from Kalanemi, the demon who was the son of Maricha, Ravana’s uncle. In the Ramayana, Kalanemi assumed the guise of a sage to deceive and obstruct Lord Hanuman from obtaining the life-restoring Sanjeevani Booti. The same figure is also linked to the Mahabharata, where he is said to have been reborn as Kansa, the tyrannical uncle of Lord Krishna.

Over 300 people have been arrested so far

According to a report by news agency PTI, Inspector General of Police (Crime and Law and Order) Nilesh Anand Bharane said police have enquired over 5,500 people in the state under 'Operation Kalanemi', out of which preventive action was initiated against 1,182 people.

Police confirmed that fourteen people have been arrested during the operation, including some Bangladeshi citizens. The operation was started by the police in July, and by August, 300 people had been arrested after questioning 4,000 people.

IGP Bharane added that the operation has achieved remarkable success, and a large number of people have been arrested. A total of 2,704 people were checked, and three of them were apprehended in Haridwar, whereas a total of 922 people were checked, and five were arrested in Dehradun.

Police actions are also underway in Tehri, Pauri, Almora, Nainital and other districts as well. The campaign aims to retain the "sacred image of Devbhoomi", IGP Bharne said.