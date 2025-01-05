An ISKCON temple employee in India's Vrindavan allegedly fled with lakhs of rupees along with a receipt book, said the officials on Saturday (Jan 4).

The accused has been identified as Murlidhar Das who was tasked with collecting money donated by devotees and depositing it with the temple authorities.

"An FIR was filed by the temple's Chief Finance Officer Vishwa Nam Das late on Friday night," news agency PTI quoted Superintendent of Police (City) Arvind Kumar as saying.

Murlidhar also stole the receipt book of the temple, according to the reports.

The Superintendent of Police said that the temple's chief finance officer submitted an application to SSP Shailesh Kumar Pandey on December 27 and informed him about the alleged theft.

Following this, a probe was conducted and an FIR was lodged.

Accused hails from MP's Indore

According to the temple PRO Ravi Lochan Das, Murlidhar Das was responsible for collecting donated funds and submitting them to the temple administration from time to time.

"After scrutiny, it will be known exactly how much money he has deposited in the temple," he said.

According to the report, the FIR stated that Murlidhar is the son of Nimai Chand Yadav, who hails from Madhya Pradesh's Indore and is a resident of Sriram Colony, Rauganj Vasa.

The receipt book the accused fled with contained 32 sheets.

Earlier, in a similar incident, a person named Saurav fled with donation money as well as a receipt book, but he passed away before any of these could be recovered from him, said the PRO.

(With inputs from agencies)