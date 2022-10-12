Indian Navy's fighter jet MiG 29K crashes in Goa due to an unknown 'technical malfunction' 

Goa, India Updated: Oct 12, 2022, 03:52 PM(IST)

The MiG 29K was used to display in the Indian Air Force day celebrations on October 8. Photograph:( AFP )

It has been claimed that the safety record of MiG 29 has not been good

A MiG 29K fighter jet of the Indian Navy recently crashed over the sea coast in Goa, as it experienced a technical malfunction, ANI reported. 

As per reports, the actual reason that led the aircraft to crash is still unknown.  However, as per some reports, the jet experienced a malfunction in the mid-flight which led to the pilot ejecting himself during that time. According to the Indian Navy, the pilot was rescued and currently is in stable condition.

The Indian Navy in its statement said, " the twin-engine MiG-29K crashed over the sea after it developed a technical malfunction while returning to base. The pilot ejected safely and has been recovered in a swift search & rescue operation. He is reported to be in stable condition,"  ANI reported. 

A Board of Inquiry (BOI) has been ordered to investigate today's aircraft crash. It has been claimed that the safety record of MiG 29 has not been good. 

The MiG 29K was used to display in the Indian Air Force day celebrations on October 8.

