India: Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Jammu & Kashmir; address mega rallies

BJP in Jammu and Kashmir today announced the visit of Home Minister Amit Shah to J&K on October 1 and 2. The home minister will be addressing mega rallies in Rajouri district of Jammu region on October 1 and Baramulla district of Kashmir region on October 2.

The BJP's Kashmir affairs in charge and former minister Sunil Sharma today made a formal announcement of Amit Shah's visit. The mega rally in North Kashmir's Baramulla district would be attended by people across the Kashmir region.

“The Home Minister will be addressing the rally and talking about the various developmental projects undertaken by the government. He will also talk about what the central government is doing on various fronts for the development of J&K,” said Sunil Sharma.

While talking about the elections, Sharma said that "it's a decision to be made by the Election Commission of India, and we (BJP) as a party are always ready for elections here.''

The home minister will also be laying the foundation stone of the first cancer hospital in the Kashmir valley. The hospital is being constructed by the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board.

