Kashmir gets its first multiplex, to be opened to public by September end



Kashmir Valley finally has its first multiplex theatre. It's after more than three decades that the people of Kashmir would be able to see a film on the big screen. The LG of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha inaugurated the multiplex. Chairman of the Essel Group, Subhash Chandra Goenka was also present during the inauguration ceremony.

With the opening of this multiplex, Kashmiris will get a chance to see movies on the big screen after more than three decades. The Valley used to be one of the most favourite destinations for Bollywood directors for film shoots. But with the onset of insurgency, the trend of film shootings stopped in the Valley and the cinema halls were also completely shut down. Kashmir had around 15 cinema halls and all of them were closed decades ago. And today, history has been created by bringing the theatre back to the Valley.

"I can't even explain it, I don't think my face is fully conveying the kind of happiness I am feeling but it's an incredible day and my dreams have come true. This was a passion, and it reached its culmination and it's an unbelievable day for me. Kashmir never left the heart of the cinema world and cinema never left the heart of Kashmiris. The interval is over and it's time to watch the movies. Given the opportunity, I would want to take the cinema to every district of Kashmir," said Vikas Dhar, owner, multiplex.

Kashmir had dozens of cinema halls till the early 1990s, but with the start of terrorism, all the cinema halls in the Valley were shut down. The government during 1999-2000 also tried to re-open few cinema halls, but there were attacks on them leading to the closure again. The Dhar family owned one of the oldest cinema halls in the Valley called "Broadway". It was also opened for a brief period and later shut forever. The owners believe that Bollywood and Kashmir have had a strong connection and it should grow stronger.

"It's a great feeling and I want every Kashmiri to have the same feeling. We have made a state of art cinema hall here and I want to share it with every person who comes here. Bollywood and Kashmir have had a long history and I am sure the connection will again grow stronger," said Vijay Dhar, owner, multiplex.

The multiplex located in Srinagar's Shivpora area has three screens and a total seating capacity of around 520 people. The building is built as any multiplex but with a touch of Kashmir in it. The owners have incorporated traditional Kashmiri "Khatamband" ceiling and paper mache designs. The Inox management says it's a unique design and for the first-time local artisans have been used while making the multiplex.

"We are so grateful to be part of this historic moment and we are highly thankful to the Dhar Family. For us to bring Inox service to people of Kashmir, it's absolutely a wonderful feeling. The LG has said that he wants the cinema in every district, and it would be great. I have come here today to see this beautiful artwork done by a local artisan in paper mache. To see the local artwork being used here on the ceiling I have never seen any cinema in India where local artisans have been brought to use their skill set to bring about the artwork, Its historic for many occasions," said Sidharth Jain, Director, Inox Theatres.

Chairman of the Essel Group, Subhash Chandra Goenka was also invited for the inauguration, and he congratulated the Dhar family for bringing the cinema back to the Kashmir valley.

While the opening of the multiplex in Kashmir is being talked about everywhere, the locals are extremely excited about the start of the film era in the Valley. For more than three decades, people were not able to see films on a bigger screen. Many films were shot in the recent past in the Valley, but there was no theatre to watch these films.

"It's an amazing feeling, it was very nostalgic. From Shammi Kapoor to Ranbir Kapoor, so many films have been shot here and it was so unfortunate that people of Kashmir did not get to see those films in a theatre. It was very nostalgic and emotional. I am happy with the help of LG and the Dhar family for bringing cinema to the people of Kashmir. It has come late but we are extremely happy that it's here finally. Multipurpose cinema halls were inaugurated by LG in very sensitive areas like Shopian and Pulwama. It's a sign of new Kashmir. It shows how the situation is normal now," said Hina Bhat, VC, JK Khadi and Village Industries.

The locals see it also as a business opportunity and a source of employment. The movie goers are the happiest lot in the Valley as they will be able to see the films on bigger screens.

"It's very exciting that Kashmir finally has a multiplex. For someone like me who is a movie enthusiast, it's very exciting and it's definitely going to do well. We do have online mediums to watch films, but I am sure watching it on the big screen is always amazing," said Adnan Shah, businessman.

The theatre would be thrown open for the general public by the end of September 2022.