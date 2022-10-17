India: First film shoot in Gurez Valley starts close to Line of Control

After being awarded "the best offbeat destination in India", Gurez Valley in North Kashmir's Bandipora district is becoming a favourite spot for the Indian film industry. It's the first time that film shooting is taking place near the Line of Control.

National Award-winning Film Director Onir is shooting his film "Chahiye Thoda Pyaar" along with 30 crew members in the Gurez Valley. Bollywood and Kashmir have had a long history as most of the films till the 1980s were shot here. And now the areas close to the border have also been opened for film shoots.

Also read | UK Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt scraps almost all government tax cut plans

''It's my seventh time in Gurez. I had come to do the recce and I loved every part of this place. There has not been a single film shot here till now and I am extremely happy to be the first one to shoot here. I have made sure that the majority of the actors in the movie are locals. Also, 60 percent of dialogues in the movie are in Kashmiri, '' said Onir, Director.

The bordering village gained a lot of attention after it was thrown open for the people when the Indian and Pakistan armies vowed to maintain a ceasefire along the volatile LoC in February 2021.

Onir, who is known for his critically acclaimed films like 'My Brother Nikhil', 'Bas Ek Pal', 'I am' and 'Kuch Bheege Alfaaz' is all praise for Gurez as he thinks it's the most beautiful place in the world. The film crew received great support from the administration as well as the locals of the Gurez. Onir has taken the majority of Kashmiri Actors in the Kashmir Chapter of the movie.

Also read | ISRO chairman shares insights into key aspects of India's next-gen rocket

The lead actor in the film is played by a Kashmiri actor, Tawseef Mir. Mir is making a debut in ‘ Chahiye Thoda Pyaar’.

“It is a great opportunity for me as an actor. My debut film and I am playing the lead. It’s a dream project for me. There is a lot of talent in Kashmir and we as actors need not be typecast and should be given varied challenging roles. We also need an acting school here so that we don’t have to fly out of Kashmir to train in acting, said Tawseef Mir,

The music of the film has been produced by Bollywood music director Pritam. Onir has also roped in Kashmiri musicians and singers for the film

Last year, the J&K government announced a film policy to revive Kashmir’s connection with Bollywood and offered incentives and single-window clearance for permission.