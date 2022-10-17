ISRO chairman shares insights into key aspects of India's next-gen rocket

Throwing light on work that is underway to develop a Next-Generation Launch Vehicle (NGLV rocket) for India, Chairman, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) said that it should be cost-effective, support efficient manufacturing processes, reusable, and be possible to produce faster. Dr S. Somanath, who heads ISRO and also serves as secretary of India's department of space, was addressing a gathering of fellow scientists and engineers from across domains.

While firmly stating that India's existing fleet of PSLV and GSLV (with the exception of GSLV MKIII) rockets are 1980s technology and are meant to be retired someday, Somanath touched upon ISRO's future launch vehicle. He was speaking at the 'INAE Engineers Conclave-2022', which was hosted by ISRO's Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre(LPSC) in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram.

Read more: ISRO to launch 36 'OneWeb' satellites in maiden commercial flight of GSLV Mk III on Oct. 23

Depictions of the prospective technical specifications of the NGLV indicated that it could carry up to 10 tonnes of payload to Geostationary Transfer Orbit (payload 2.5 times higher than India's current heaviest launcher GSLV MKIII). It was also revealed that this could be a three-stage launch vehicle that is powered by Green fuel combinations such as Methane and Liquid oxygen or Kerosene and Liquid oxygen.

In terms of the intended utility of the vehicle, it was mentioned that NGLV could be used for launching multiple communication satellites, for deep space missions, for ferrying cargo, and for performing future human spaceflight missions. It is also intended that this rocket would offer a low cost per kilogramme to orbit.

Read more: 'Private consortiums to build GSLV & SSLV rockets, in addition to PSLV', says ISRO chief

This is a measure of how much it costs to take one kg of payload to Low Earth Orbit (LEO). It is intended that the NGLV would offer launch costs of $1900/kg (in reusable configuration) and $3000/kg (in expendable configuration). Expendable configuration turns out expensive because of how the rocket parts fall back into the sea after their burn time, whereas reusable systems ensure that some or all parts of the rocket are recovered and can be reused in future launches.

On the process of realising such a rocket, Somanath said that it is crucial to have the participation of Indian industry, right from the beginning of the definition stage of the rocket. He added that it would help make the rocket, manufacturing-friendly, and operational-friendly whilst making it possible for the Indian industry to build, operate, and launch the rocket with ISRO's technical support and backing.

He envisioned this rocket as a 'national asset' and one that could operate for a long period, while also undergoing upgrades, as technology progresses.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE: