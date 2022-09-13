'Private consortiums to build GSLV & SSLV rockets, in addition to PSLV', says ISRO chief

Earlier this month, it was announced that the private sector will soon be manufacturing and realising the country's most reliable rocket, the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV). On Monday, on the sidelines of the launch of India's first satellite broadband service, ISRO Chairman Dr S Somnath added that private consortiums will soon be manufacturing India's heavy rockets viz. the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) rockets as well.

Quizzed whether ISRO will be collaborating with the private sector for the heavy launch vehicles, the ISRO chief replied in affirmative.

"In due course time, we will be handing over the manufacturing of GSLV-MK III and SSLV to industrial consortiums. That is our plan for the long term to hand over all operational launches...to be rebuilt, relaunched and operated on a commercial basis by NSIL (New Space India Limited) [ISRO's commercial arm]." Dr Somnath told WION.

The ISRO chief further added, "We are also looking at how in the future rockets can be built, designed and built by consortiums, industries and NSIL for a better, cost-effective structure. Instead of government spending money. This model will be changing in due course of time,"

It is pertinent to note that GSLV series is the largest launch vehicle developed by India, which is currently in operation. ISRO chief added that the private space industry in India was growing.

"We believe that the satellites which are coming up in the private ecosystem which is definitely going to happen. That's the market we are looking at. We are also seeing the growth of the industry significantly in India. Not only small satellites but bigger satellites are also being built here in India. Maybe the ones that are being built outside will also be built here in India. We hope that it will happen and NSIL will move towards that market." said Dr Somnath.

As reported by WION, a consortium of the government-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and private entity L&T won the bid for building five PSLV rockets, over a period of four years.

The contract for the same was exchanged between HAL and ISRO's commercial arm NSIL (New Space India Limited) during the inaugural session of the seventh Bengaluru Space Expo 2022. Based on competitive bidding, the HAL-led consortium emerged as the successful one with their $109 million (Rs 860 crore) bid.

