India files appeal against death sentence awarded to eight citizens in Qatar

India on Thursday (Nov 9) said it has filed an appeal in Qatar over the death sentence awarded to eight Indians, who had been working at a company in Doha, in an alleged case of espionage.

On November 7, the Indian embassy in Doha secured additional consular access to the detainees, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a weekly press briefing.

"Qatar has a court of first instance that gave the judgment on eight Indian employees. The judgement is confidential and has been shared with the legal team. An appeal has been filed in this regard. We are also in touch with Qatari authorities," he said.

The Indian men have been in the custody of Qatari authorities since August 2022. The Court of First Instance of Qatar passed the judgment against them. All of them worked for Dahra Global Technologies and Consultancy Services.

Bagchi also said that the Indian authorities are in constant touch with the aggrieved families.

"We are in touch with the family... if you remember, the External Affairs Minister (S Jaishankar) met their family in Delhi. We will continue to extend all possible legal and consular support," he said.