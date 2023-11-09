LIVE TV
ugc_banner

India files appeal against death sentence awarded to eight citizens in Qatar

New Delhi Edited By: C KrishnasaiUpdated: Nov 09, 2023, 05:51 PM IST

On November 7, the Indian embassy in Doha secured additional consular access to the detainees, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a weekly press briefing. Photograph:(Agencies)

Follow Us

Story highlights

The eight Indian men have been in the custody of Qatari authorities since August 2022. The Court of First Instance of Qatar passed the judgment against them.
 

India on Thursday (Nov 9) said it has filed an appeal in Qatar over the death sentence awarded to eight Indians, who had been working at a company in Doha, in an alleged case of espionage.

On November 7, the Indian embassy in Doha secured additional consular access to the detainees, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a weekly press briefing.

"Qatar has a court of first instance that gave the judgment on eight Indian employees. The judgement is confidential and has been shared with the legal team. An appeal has been filed in this regard. We are also in touch with Qatari authorities," he said.

trending now

The Indian men have been in the custody of Qatari authorities since August 2022. The Court of First Instance of Qatar passed the judgment against them. All of them worked for Dahra Global Technologies and Consultancy Services.

Bagchi also said that the Indian authorities are in constant touch with the aggrieved families.

"We are in touch with the family... if you remember, the External Affairs Minister (S Jaishankar) met their family in Delhi. We will continue to extend all possible legal and consular support," he said.

This is a breaking story. More updates will be added

author

C Krishnasai

Krishnasai is a member of the WION Web Team. He is a political news junky and an avid follower of cricket. 

RELATED

India condemns threats issued by Khalistanis, expresses willingness to discuss issues with Canada

Watch | Indian minister KTR Rao, others fall down from vehicle during election rally in Telangana

India accounted for world's highest burden of TB cases in 2022: WHO report 