Carrot or stick: What can India do to seek concessions from Qatar on espionage row?

Qatar on Thursday (Oct 27) surprised New Delhi by sentencing eight Indian nationals to death after a court found them guilty of spying for Israel.

The eight men were working for a Qatari firm Dahra Global, which was linked to the Qatari military and reportedly advising it on a top-secret submarine programme.

The Qatari intelligence accused these eight Indians of passing on secret data to Israel and subsequently detained them in August last year.

Reportedly, the owner of the firm, a retired member of the Royal Omani Air Force, was also arrested by Qatar along with the eight men but was released in November last year.

Watch: Qatar court announces death sentence to eight Indian workers × The Indian government “expressed deep shock” at the verdict, adding that “all legal options are being explored”.

The development risks triggering a diplomatic dispute between the two nations, who share deep trade and people-to-people ties.

What legal options are available to India?

The Indian government Thursday said it was following the matter closely and would take it up with the Qatari authorities.

It must be noted that India and Qatar in 2015 signed an agreement on the transfer of sentenced prisoners during the Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani’s trip to the South Asian country.

Under the agreement on extradition of convicts, Indian nationals sentenced in Qatar can be sent to their home country to serve the remaining part of their jail term.

It remains to be seen whether New Delhi would invoke these provisions to seek the extradition of those eight individuals and whether Qatar would agree to it.

Secondly, India can also escalate the matter to the International Court of Justice if it feels that due process is not being followed. Qatar has not yet revealed details of charges against the men, stirring concerns about the lack of transparency.

For now, New Delhi might push for an appeal against the ruling within the Qatari judicial regime and seek immediate relief. A lot will depend on how the Qatari government responds to India’s requests for cooperation on this sensitive issue.

Economic pressure

India is one of the largest buyers of liquefied natural gas, and Qatar is hoping to secure a new long-term LNG contract with India.

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is also keen on signing a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with India. The GCC is a regional organisation, with six members: The Kingdom of Bahrain, the State of Kuwait, the Sultanate of Oman, the State of Qatar, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.