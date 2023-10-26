Eight Indian nationals given death penalty in Qatar, 'deeply shocked' India exploring all legal options

A Qatari court handed death sentences to eight Indian nationals who were detained in Doha for over a year. Expressing shock over the verdict, India on Thursday (Oct 26) vowed to explore all legal options in the case to secure the release of its citizens.

"We have initial information that the Court of First Instance of Qatar has today passed a judgement in the case involving eight Indian employees of Al Dahra company," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

"We are deeply shocked by the verdict of the death penalty and are awaiting the detailed judgement. We are in touch with the family members and the legal team, and we are exploring all legal options," it added. Verdict in the case of 8 Indians detained in Qatar: We are deeply shocked by the verdict of death penalty and are awaiting the detailed judgement. We are in touch with the family members and the legal team, and we are exploring all legal options. We attach high importance to this… pic.twitter.com/l6yAg1GoJe — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2023 ×

The MEA further said that the case was of extreme importance to them and that the government has been keeping a close eye on it.

"We attach high importance to this case and have been following it closely. We will continue to extend all consular and legal assistance. We will also take up the verdict with Qatari authorities," the MEA release said.

Also read: India to issue visas to Canadians but not under four categories

"Due to the confidential nature of proceedings of this case, it would not be appropriate to make any further comment at this juncture," it added.

The eight Indian nationals have been in prison since August 2022 over an alleged case of espionage, as per news agency PTI reports. They were all employees of the private firm Al Dahra and had their first trial in late March.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE