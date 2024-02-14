India: Congress chairperson Sonia Gandhi files Rajya Sabha nomination from Rajasthan
Story highlights
Congress chairperson Sonia Gandhi was accompanied by party leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Ashok Gehlot and Govind Singh Dotasra at the State Assembly
India's opposition Congress party's chairperson Sonia Gandhi filed her nomination for Rajya Sabha elections at the State Assembly in Jaipur, Rajasthan on Wednesday (Feb 14). She was accompanied by party leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Ashok Gehlot and Govind Singh Dotasra.
As per reports, Sonia Gandhi took the decision to move to the Rajya Sabha due to health reasons, which has been making it difficult for her to visit her Lok Sabha constituency regularly.
#WATCH | Jaipur | Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi files her nomination for the Rajya Sabha election, from Rajasthan.— ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2024
Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Ashok Gehlot and Govind Singh Dotasra are with her.
(Video: Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha PRO) pic.twitter.com/htQ5rSFOvV
Welcoming Sonia Gandhi's nomination from the Rajya Sabha, former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said that the Congress leader has always been connected with Rajasthan.
"We heartily welcome the announcement of respected Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji as the Rajya Sabha candidate from the Congress Party, who renounced the post of Prime Minister," said Gehlot, in a post shared on X.
A statement was released by the Congress party in which it nominated Sonia Gandhi from Rajasthan, Akhilesh Prasad Singh from Bihar, Abhishek Manu Singhvi from Himachal Pradesh, and Chandrakant Handore from Maharashtra.
More details to follow soon...
(With inputs from agencies)