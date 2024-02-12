India: Former Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan quits Congress, reports suggest may join BJP; Party reacts

In what could be a big setback for India's Indian National Congress party, former Maharashtra Chief Minister and party veteran Ashok Chavan quit the party on Monday (Feb 12). Media reports suggest that the senior leader may join INC's rival party, the BJP.

The resignation

In a short note to party unit chief Nana Patole, Chavan reportedly wrote: "I am tendering my resignation from the primary membership of Congress party."

Chavan also submitted his resignation as an MLA to Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar.

His exit came just days after other senior Congress party members — senior Maharashtra Congress leaders Baba Siddique and Milind Deora quit the party.

Amid the buzz that Chavan may join the Bhartiya Janta Party, Davendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra's deputy chief minister, and member of BJP, told reporters "Aagey aagey dekho hota hai kya (wait and watch what happens)".

Congress reacts

Following his exit, a congress spokesperson said these "betrayers" don't realise their exit opens up vast new opportunities for those whose growth they have always stunted.

"When friends and colleagues leave a political party that has given them much—perhaps much more (than) they deserved—it is always a matter of anguish. But to those who are vulnerable, THAT Washing Machine will always prove more attractive than ideological commitment or personal loyalties," said Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh on X.

Without naming Chavan, he added, "These betrayers don't realise that their exit opens up vast new opportunities to those whose growth they have always stunted." When friends and colleagues leave a political party that has given them much—perhaps much more they deserved—it is always a matter of anguish. But to those who are vulnerable, THAT Washing Machine will always prove more attractive than ideological commitment or personal… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) February 12, 2024 × Also read | Another blow to INDIA bloc? RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary hints at alliance with NDA

Will he join BJP?

As per a PTI report, when asked about whether he will join the BJP party, Chavan said that he hasn't taken any decision yet on joining the BJP and that he doesn't know the BJP's working system. He also said that the decision to quit Congress was a personal one and that he doesn't want to ascribe any reason to it.