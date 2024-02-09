Another blow to INDIA? RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary hints alliance with NDA

In another blow to INDIA bloc formed by opposition parties in the country, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary has hinted that his party may enter into alliance with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). On Friday, Chaudhary expressed his gratitude to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi after Indian government conferred 'Bharat Ratna' to former Indian prime minister Charan Singh. Jayant Chaudhary is grandson of Charan Singh. 'Bharat Ratna' is India's highest civilian award.

"What previous governments could not do until today has been completed by PM Modi's vision. I would like to once again express my gratitude to PM Modi's government for encouraging people who aren't part of the mainstream. It is a big day and an emotional moment for me. I want to thank the President, government, and PM Modi because this was part of his vision. Three awards have been given. The sentiments of the people are connected with this decision," he said, as quoted by ANI.

Watch | European nations to invest $100 bn in India × Journalists repeatedly asked him for an explcit comment on joining the ruling alliance he said,"Is there anything left? How can I deny this?"

However he appeared to keep some room for possible negotiations. However, he did not put forth any demand

"Talking about seats or votes will make this day less important. When I am congratulating and PM Modi has given a decision that proves he understands the basic sentiments and character of the nation," he said.

India is due to hold national elections in a matter of months.

Earlier in the day, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said that he did not have any conversation with Jayant Chaudhary since Bharat Ratna was awarded to Chaudhary Charan Singh.

"There have been no talks here. Whatever it is, is being published in newspapers, I am getting all the information through you" Akhilesh had said.

On Friday, PM Narendra Modi announced that Bharat Ratna will be conferred on Charan Singh and PV Narsimha Rao, another former prime minister of India.