In India's MP, PM Modi lashes out at Cong for neglecting tribals

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district on Sunday (Feb 11). During the rally, Prime Minister Modi lashed out at the Congress party by saying that it did not care about the tribal youth and children despite being in power for many years. "Congress ruled for so many years, and they got a chance to work, but only 100 Ekalavya schools were opened...The BJP government has opened four times more Ekalavya schools in the past ten years," Modi said.

"It is not acceptable to Modi if even a single tribal child is left behind due to a lack of education. Our tribal society has been earning its living from forest wealth for thousands of years," he added.

Modi also pointed out that during Congress rule, legal safeguards were put on the rights of the tribals.

'Cong dividing people over caste'

During the rally in Jhabua, PM Modi also said that the Congress was trying to create a divide among people in the name of caste, language and region. Modi said that when the party was in power, it would loot and when out of power, it would divide and get people to fight.

The prime minister further asserted confidence that his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would win the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Modi said that while the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) was sure to get 400 seats in the elections, the BJP would alone cross the 370-mark.

Before the rally, Modi held a roadshow in Jhabua. People gathered on both sides of the road, showered petals on the PM, and chanted slogans as the Prime Minister greeted them on his way to the venue of his public rally, a report by the news agency ANI said.