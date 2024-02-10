PM Modi dubs his second term in power as 'gamechanger' ahead of elections 2024

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his third address to the parliament in less than a week, dubbed his second term in power as 'gamechanger' for the world's fifth largest economy which was world's eleventh biggest when he was first elected to power in 2014.

In Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "These five years were about reform, perform and transform in the country. It is very rare that both reform and perform take place and we can see transformation right in front of our eyes...The country is experiencing this through the 17th Lok Sabha and I firmly believe that the country will continue to bless the 17th Lok Sabha."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the past five years of BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government were about "reform, perform and transform" in the country. Modi, who represents the holy town of Varanasi in the Lok Sabha, said that it is rare that transformation due to these measures could also be experienced in the same period.

Addressing the 17 Lok Sabha on the last day of its last session, PM Modi also lauded the role of Speaker Om Birla in running the House, who succeeded Sumitra Mahajan in 2019 as the chairperson of the lower house of Indian parliament.

"In five years of the 17th Lok Sabha, several important decisions have been taken and facing several challenges everyone according to their capability tried to give right direction to the country," Modi said.

"In a way, it is a day to rededicate ourselves to the country after five years of ideological journey and time devoted to the service of the country," he added.

The Indian Prime Minister said that 17th Lok Sabha had 97 per cent productivity.

The budget session of Indian Parliament began on January 31 and was extended by a day till February 10.

This is also the last session of Indian parliament before the general elections in the spring later this year.