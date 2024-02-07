I pray that you keep 40 seats with you: PM Modi’s jibe at Congress

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (Feb 7) launched a scathing attack on opposition using West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's remarks on differences in the I.N.D.I.A bloc over seat-sharing.

While replying to the Motion of Thanks to the President's address in Rajya Sabha, the upper house, during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament. PM Modi said, "I thank the President for her address (in the Parliament).

Here are the key takeaways from the PM Modi's address:

1. The PM took a swipe at Congress Rajya Sabha leader Mallikarjun Kharge for his ‘400 paar’ speech and referring to Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee's recent statement that the Congress may not cross 40 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, PM Modi said, “I pray that you keep 40 seats with you.”

2. The Indian PM further attacked congress and said the party's thoughts have become 'outdated'. He also accused the party of trying to create a “north-south divide” in the country.

3. PM Modi emphasizes on how former Congress governments handed over large chunks of territories to enemies of the country. “Congress was aware of problems facing the country, it did nothing to resolve them,” Modi said.

4. PM Modi further said, Congress does not have guarantee of its leaders and policies but is questioning Modi's guarantees.”

5. "In the 10 years of Congress, the Indian economy was in fragile five. Congress government was known for policy paralysis. On the other hand, in our 10 years, India has been one of the top five economies. Our 10 years will be remembered for big and decisive decisions," the PM said.

6. "Congress spread the narrative, as a result of which people who believed in Indian culture and values started being viewed with an inferiority complex...the world knows very well where it narrative was coming...'Made in Foreign' was made a status symbol. These people can never talk about 'Vocal for Local' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

