India-China standoff: China has deployed radars, surface-to-air missiles & surface-to-surface missiles at LAC: IAF chief Bhadauria

As India-China standoff continues along the Line of Actual Control(LAC), Indian Air Force chief RKS Bhadauria said today that China has deployed heavily along the border in eastern Ladakh to support the army.

"They have a large presence of radars, surface-to-air missiles and surface-to-surface missiles," Bhadauria said, adding,"Their deployment has been strong. We have taken all actions required to be taken."

Tensions between the two countries have been at boiling point for over six months after Indian and Chinese troops clashed at Galwan Valley on June 15-16 in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed, although the PLA lost soldiers as well but the Chinese foreign ministry has refused to divulge the casualty list.

"Any serious India-China conflict isn't good for China at the global front. If Chinese aspirations are global then it doesn't suit their grand plan," the Indian Air Force chief added.

"What could be possible Chinese objectives for their action in north?...it's important that we recognise what they have really achieved," the Indian Air chief said.

IAF chief Bhadauria said the "low-cost and easy availability of simple disruptive technologies such as drones" by small state and non-state actors had them more "lethal, agile and capable of generating disproportionate effects".

"The evolving uncertainties and instability at the global geopolitical front have provided China with an opportunity to demonstrate its growing power," the Indian air chief said, however, he added that it "indirectly" brought to fore the "inadequate contribution of major powers to global security".

Indian and Chinese commanders have conducted several round of talks to ease tensions, however, several thousand Chinese troops continue to be deployed at the border leading India to station more troops to prevent any Chinese misadventure which had earlier taken place in Galwan.

Amid the ongoing border row, reports said India will conduct war games with the French Air Force with its newly bought Rafale fighter jets and SU-30 MKI fighters at Jodhpur. The IAF had last carried out an exercise with the French Air Force in July last year.

India had reached an agreement with France over the supply of 36 Rafale jets with the last consignment set to reach India by end 2022.