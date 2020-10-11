India-China standoff: How Indian Air Force's 5th generation fighter jet will change air equation in South Asia

As the Indian Air Force celebrated its 88th founding day, defence circles and India's technology industry is busy working on 5th generation fighter jet to be unveiled in this decade.

IAF'S fifth generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft

According to reports, India has decided to manufacture fifth generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft on its own under the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan. The move is a quantum leap in India's bid for high technology in its bid to catch up with other nations over the next decade.

The Rafale fighter jets currently being sold to India by France in the 4.5 generation stage. China on the other hand claims its J-20 stealth aircraft is a 5th generation fighter.

(Photograph:AFP)