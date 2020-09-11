How Indian Air Force intends to counter China's forward airbase close to LAC

Chinese bases 200 km away from Pangong Tso in Ladakh

According to reports, China had started deploying fighters at Nagri-Gunassa airbase which is just 200 km away from Pangong Tso in Ladakh after the 73-day face-off in Doklam ub 2017.

According to Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs, the airbases in Hotan, Lhasa/Gonggar, Ngari-Gunsa, and Xigaze each "hosts regular PLAAF detachments, and these are the nearest facilities to Indian targets in Kashmir, northern India, and northeast India.

However, according to the report the airbases have "no hardened shelters or blast pens for their aircraft" making them vulnerable to an attack by the Indian Air Force with just Hotan having the capacity to host “two aircraft shelters”.

"China lacks the redundancy and related force survivability compared to India in their comparative numbers of regional air bases," the report says.

(Photograph:AFP)