/Emmy 2026: from The Pitt to Slow Horses, meet the outstanding drama series nominees and where to watch them

The nominations for the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards are out, and the ceremony will be held on September 14 this year. Take a look at the outstanding drama series.
The nominations for the 2026 Emmy Awards are out, and HBO’s medical drama The Pitt is leading the pack with 25 nominations. Following it is HBO’s Hacks. As the nominations are announced, here are the details of the Outstanding Drama Series nominees and where you can watch them.
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Debuting in 2022, the series is set in 1880s New York City. It follows the wealthy families of high society as they navigate the world of old money, changing times, and the fight for power.
Streaming on: Apple TV+
Based on the Slough House novels by Mick Herron, the series stars Gary Oldman, Jack Lowden, and Kristin Scott Thomas. It follows a group of MI5 agents who made mistakes and are now exiled to a department called Slough House.
Streaming on: Jio Hotstar
Westeros is back and has earned its due with nominations. Based on George R.R. Martin’s Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas, HBO’s latest Game of Thrones prequel stars Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan the Tall and Dexter Sol Ansell as Aegon “Egg” Targaryen, a young prince.
Streaming on: Netflix
The acclaimed drama received 7 nominations at the 2026 Primetime Emmy Awards.
The show centers on high-stakes international diplomacy, politics, and power struggles within government. It revolves around Kate Wyler, played by Keri Russell, a US diplomat appointed as the US Ambassador to the United Kingdom.
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Created by Dan Fogelman of This Is Us fame, Hulu’s post-apocalyptic drama revolves around Secret Service agent Xavier, who is tasked with protecting former President Cal Bradford, played by Sterling K. Brown. Within minutes of the first season, Cal is dead, and the secrets Xavier uncovers grip everyone. In Season 2, new characters join, bringing more gripping and extraordinary twists.
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After winning major awards, the show is back in the Emmy race with a leading 25 nominations. Created by R. Scott Gemmill, the American medical drama continues to follow Dr Michael Robinavitch, played by Noah Wyle, and the team of doctors and nurses at the fictional Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Centre.
Streaming on: Apple TV+
Starring Jon Hamm, the dark comedy follows Andrew “Coop” Cooper, a wealthy manager living in a suburban community. However, his life is turned upside down when he loses his high-paying job and goes through a difficult divorce, the show centres on Coop’s struggle to maintain his lifestyle, which does in a totally unthinkable way.