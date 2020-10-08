Indian Air Force displays Rafale, Sukhoi fighters on 88th foundation day

On October 8, 1932, the Indian Air Force(IAF) was established as a supporting fleet to her majesty's Royal Air Force.

Back then, six officers and 19 sepoys is what constituted the Air Force in India. However, 88 years later, it has grown into the world's fourth-largest Air Force with 139,576 active personnel and approximately 140,000 reserve personnel with more than 1,750 aircraft.

The Indian Air Force today celebrated its 88th foundation day and as always the main event was the parade and the fly-past at the Hindon Airbase. India's high-end acquisitions were on display - the Mig-29s, Sukhois and the newly inducted Rafale jets.

India's Air Force chief talked about how the new acquisitions have boosted India's air strength. The Air Force has given India a decisive edge over its regional rivals. In the 1965 war, the IAF had raided multiple airbases inside Pakistan, again in 1971, during the Bangladesh liberation war, it turned the tide in India's favour flying 2,000 sorties over east Pakistan providing cover to Indian troops.

Another landmark operation was the Balakot airstrikes when twelve IAF fighters crossed the Line of Control(LoC) targetting the Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camps in Pakistan's Balakot. The airstrikes were a successful display of the IAF's covert striking capacity while the IAF is undoubtedly a well-oiled war machine, it has also been crucial in humanitarian missions as well.

In 2013, when the northern state of Uttarkhand was ravaged by floods, it was the IAF that came to the rescue under Operation Rahat, as many as 20,000 people were airlifted to safety which was the biggest civilian rescue operation ever undertaken by an Air Force.

However, the IAF does have its work cut out, its squadron strength is far below the sanctioned requirement of 42. Foreign dependence continues to remain high despite a concerted effort to "buy Indian". Indigenisation is likely to be the IAF's biggest challenge in the coming years.