India: BSF organises cycle rally on National Unity Day for the first time in 33 years

For the first time in the last 33 years, a 20km cycle rally was organised by BSF on the streets of Srinagar city. BSF soldiers early morning today rode cycles holding tri colour across Srinagar city.

It’s for the first time that soldiers from BSF were riding cycles in huge numbers on the Srinagar streets and that too without a weapon. The rally was organised to mark the birth anniversary of Shri Vallabhbhai Patel celebrated as National Unity Day.

Also read | Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hints at retrieving PoK under parliament resolution

The rally was flagged off from BSF Humhama Camp and culminated at the famous Botanical garden on boulevard road on the banks of Dal lake. IG Frontier Kashmir Raja Babu Singh was leading the cycle rally.

“It’s a message for the fellow countrymen that Kashmir is safe. Coming to Kashmir is safe. It’s paradise on earth. People should come and increase tourism. This beautiful valley needs to be visited. You will see from the last three years Kashmir is on the road to development. Everywhere there is development going on. The youth of Kashmir has understood that their future is secure in the mainstream BSF has been in Kashmir for long and played a major role to crush the militancy during 1990-2004, “ said Raja Babu, IG BSF.

Also read | One foreign terrorist killed during infiltration bid near LoC in North Kashmir

The soldiers of the BSF were extremely happy to ride cycles on the streets of Srinagar without weapons. They said that Kashmir is changing towards the better.

“Our motive for the rally is to send across a message of unity among all. I want to tell everyone that we need to live with utmost unity. It was exciting to ride cycles on the roads of Srinagar and kids were waving at us and it was a nice feeling, said Anuj, BSF Soldier.

The female soldiers of the BSF also participated in the rally.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE