India bans 47 Chinese apps that were clones of the 59 apps banned in June

India has banned 47 Chinese apps which were clones of 59 Chinese apps which were banned in June. These include TikTok Light, Cam Scanner advance.

Order was issued on Friday. The comes even has Indian govt tighten rule for Chinese companies to invest in India. Last week India amended General Financial Rules 2017 making it difficult for Chinese companies to be part of govt procurement.

The order said,"Any bidder from countries sharing a land border with India will be eligible to bid in any procurement whether of goods, services (including consultancy services and non-consultancy services) or works (including turnkey projects) only if the bidder is registered with the Competent Authority."

The Competent Authority for registration will be the Registration Committee constituted by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). Political and security clearance from the Ministries of External and Home Affairs respectively will be mandatory.

On June 29, India banned 59 Chinese apps including popular tiktok app after a violent face-off at Line Of Actual Contol in Eastern Ladakh in which 20 Indian soldiers died. Chinese forces also suffered casualties but haven't come out with a number.