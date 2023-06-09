India: Another horrifying scene caught on camera in Delhi as man stabs victim over personal grudge
Stemming from a two-year-old personal grudge between two neighbours, the latest video showing horrifying scenes unfolding in Delhi streets has again raised concerns over the law and order situation in the National Capital Region.
A shocking incident unfolded in northeast Delhi on Thursday night when a man was brutally attacked on the road while bystanders shied away from intervening. The distressing scene was captured in a viral video from Nand Nagri, showing the victim lying motionless on the road while the 22-year-old assailant dangerously brandished what appeared to be a large knife.
In a brutal act, the attacker forcefully attacked the victim's left elbow with the knife, causing it to bend at an unnatural angle.
Delhi | In a viral video, a man - identified as Sohaib - was purportedly seen hitting and stabbing another man - identified as Kasim - in Nand Nagri PS area yesterday. The victim was taken to GTB hospital and later referred to AIIMS Trauma Centre. He is yet to give a statement to…
Delhi | Sandhya Swamy, Additional DCP, North East gives details on the incident where a man - identified as Shoaib - was seen stabbing another man - identified as Kasim - in Nand Nagri PS area yesterday; says, "...The victim is under observation and the accused has been…
The video showed a woman later rushing to the victim, cradling him and repeatedly screaming that her son had been killed. The incident occurred at approximately 10:30 pm local time.
The 20-year-old victim, identified as Qasim, was immediately rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) where he is reported to be out of danger.
Who was the assailant?
Authorities have identified the attacker as Shoaib, who resided in the same area as the victim. According to the police, the two individuals had an ongoing feud stemming from a dispute that took place two years ago.
During that time, Qasim allegedly punched Shoaib in the face, which led to the disfiguration of his nose and damage to his eyes. Shoaib harboured a grudge ever since and finally exacted his revenge Thursday night. He has since been arrested and charged with attempted murder.
No response from the bystanders
During the incident, no one in the vicinity dared to intervene as the assailant stabbed the victim and issued threats. However, moments after the attacker fled, the woman who appeared in the viral video managed to rally onlookers and provide aid to the victim.
According to the Medico Legal Case (MLC) report from the hospital, Qasim sustained incised wounds on his left arm, left foot, and right foot, along with abrasions on the right side of his face. However, due to drowsiness, he was unable to provide a statement regarding the incident.
Concerns over law and order situation in National Capital Region
The horrifying incident in northeast Delhi comes days after a teen girl was brutally stabbed and then bludgeoned to death in full public view. A video of the incident also appeared on social media, sending shockwaves across the country. Following the murder, National Commission for Women Chairperson Rekha Sharma urged Delhi Police to carry out a fair and time-bound investigation into the case.
