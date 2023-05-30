Delhi woman stabs flatmate to death after drunken argument; CM Kejriwal urges Lt. Gov 'do something'

In India's capital, New Delhi, another senseless murder has left people stunned. A 36-year-old woman has been arrested for the alleged murder of her 35-year-old flatmate early Tuesday morning. The latest case comes just a day after the gruesome murder of a 16-year-old girl by her boyfriend shook the city.

The victim of the latest crime had been identified as Rani, who used to work as a beautician at a Gurgaon-based beauty parlour. As per a report by news agency ANI, Rani was found lying in a pool of her own blood after being stabbed by her flatmate. The accused was found sitting near the body.

A case has been filed against the accused under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. Police are yet to recover the murder weapon — a kitchen knife.

Following reports of the murder, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has implored the UT's Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena "to do something". ये हमारी दिल्ली में क्या हो रहा है? क़ानून व्यवस्था पूरी तरह चरमरा गयी है। चारों ओर जंगल राज है। LG साहिब, कुछ तो कीजिए… https://t.co/BdTC3aSQwJ — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 30, 2023 × Police were informed of the crime at around 7 am. The incident as per ANI took place in Majnu Ka Tila, in north Delhi's Civil Lines Area.

The two women were renting a flat together in Majnu ka Tila, a popular tourist spot in North Delhi.

On Monday night, the victim and the accused, along with a group of friends, had a dinner party at a mutual friend, Neha's house. At the party which went on till around 1 am, alcohol was consumed and the murder happened under the influence.

Reportedly, during the house party, Sapna and Rani, who were both drunk, got into a fight.

Following the party, they both returned to their shared flat, where they kept drinking. Once there, the fight was reignited and things got heated up and the disagreement turned into a scuffle, during which Sapna stabbed Rani in the chest using a kitchen knife.

Reportedly, Rani abusing Sapna's dead father was the trigger for the assault and the murder.

Upon reaching the spot, police found Sapna sitting next to Rani's body, which was lying in a pool of blood. Sapna, as per the Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi has confessed to the crime. A postmortem of Rani's body will be done, following which it'll be handed to her loved ones.