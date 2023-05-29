Indo-canadian gangster Amarpreet 'Chucky' Samra killed in suspected gang war in Vancouver

In Vancouver, Canada, a 28-year-old man of Punjab origin, Amarpreet 'Chucky' Samra, who was on the Canadian police's list of most violent gangsters, has been fatally shot by unidentified attackers at a wedding venue. As per reports, the shooting incident is suspected to be a case of gang conflict.

According to a local newspaper, the Vancouver Sun, Amarpreet Samra was on the dance floor at the Fraserview Banquet Hall, dancing with other guests just before 1:30 am when the shooting incident happened. The venue is located on Fraser Street.

Samra and his older brother, Ravinder, who was also involved in gang activities, were invited guests at the wedding and associated with the UN Gang.

As per news agency ANI, witnesses present on the scene reported that unidentified individuals entered the hall and instructed the DJ to stop the music. Approximately 60 guests were present at the scene. Shortly after, Amarpreet Samra was shot.

The Vancouver Police released an official statement confirming the investigation into the homicide of the 28-year-old victim. According to the statement, multiple 911 calls reported the shooting outside a banquet hall in South Vancouver.

"Multiple 9-1-1 callers reported one man had been shot outside a South Vancouver banquet hall near Fraser Street and South East Marine Drive at 1:30 am. Patrol officers performed CPR on the victim until paramedics arrived, but he died from his injuries," said the statement.

Authorities believe that this targeted shooting is connected to an ongoing gang conflict, and the investigation is ongoing. The Vancouver Police Homicide Unit has urged anyone with information relevant to the case to contact them. #VPDNews: Vancouver Police are investigating what is believed to be a targeted shooting in South Vancouver that killed a 28-year-old man at 1:30 this morning. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 604-717-2500.

Media release: https://t.co/8roLlXkFjt pic.twitter.com/4upuriVRPW — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) May 28, 2023 × In August 2022, a rare warning was issued by the Canadian police. It cautioned about 11 men associated with high levels of gang violence, advising the public to stay away from them.

Among the 11 individuals mentioned in the warning, nine were of Punjab origin, including Amarpreet and his brother Ravinder. The British Columbia Police linked them to a series of killings and shootings in the province, emphasising the need for caution.

(With inputs from agencies)

