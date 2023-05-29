Davenport Iowa building collapse: 8 rescued, many feared trapped under rubble. Watch video here

In Davenport, United States, a part of a six-story historic apartment building collapsed on Sunday. From under the wreckage of the collapsed building, eight people have been rescued now. Citing officials, NBS news reports that the building collapse in Davenport, Iowa also caused injuries to an unspecified number of people.

Even as a secondary search of the property located at 324 Main Street Davenport, Iowa was carried out, addressing a press conference, city authorities voiced concerns over the possibility of people being trapped beneath the debris.



Davenport Fire Chief Mike Carlsten stated that the collapse, which occurred shortly before 5 pm, may have caused a substantial natural gas leak and resulted in water leaking from each floor.

He explained that "a portion of the rear building had actually collapsed, separated from the building."

In addition to the seven rescues reported by NBC News, reports on social media claim that another person has now been rescued.

BREAKING: An eighth person was rescued overnight after an apartment building collapsed in Davenport, Iowa, the city's fire chief says. No deaths have been reported. Authorities say they are still trying to determine if anyone is missing.

Emergency crews have already assisted over a dozen individuals as they evacuated the collapsed building. According to Carlsten, all those treated at the apartment collapse site had sustained relatively minor injuries.

However, the officials did not dismiss the possibility of fatalities. Mayor Mike Matson acknowledged, "There are people unaccounted for."

The cause of the Davenport building collapse is currently under investigation, and city structural experts are expected to examine the building's integrity.

Fire Chief Carlsten also expressed concerns about the building's stability, stating, "We're not actually sure how stable the building is. Even while we are on scene, we did have multiple secondary drops of debris coming from that structure."

The return of residents evacuated from the collapsed Davenport building remains uncertain. These evacuated residents are receiving aid from the Red Cross.

According to the city's public library, the building is constructed with brick, steel, and concrete.

Rich Oswald, the city's director of development and neighbourhood services, revealed that the collapsed building's ownership faced "permit issues" for exterior brickwork.

Additionally, the Davenport building's owners had received orders from the city to carry out specific repairs and upgrades. Recent reports of falling bricks were related to this ongoing work.

During the news conference, officials acknowledged that the building in downtown Davenport, Iowa had been the subject of numerous complaints from residents.

Oswald stated, "The tenants of this building are pretty active. They've called the city numerous times with complaints."

Immediate confirmation of the building's ownership is not available. However, city documents indicated that entities known as the 324 Main Street Project and the Davenport Project had long-term plans for building improvements while seeking tax benefits.

The building, situated in the Cork Hill District, was originally completed in 1907 and served as the Davenport Hotel, offering the city's finest accommodations at the time. It is currently listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

(With inputs from agencies)

