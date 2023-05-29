40-year-old Chinese woman quits job to become 'full-time daughter,' gets paid $570/month

Nianan, a 40-year-old Chinese woman quit her job and became a "full-time daughter," for the pay of "$570/month or (Rs 47,000 or 4,000 yuan).

After working at a news agency for 15 years, in 2022, Nianan decided to walk off, as she was experiencing a reshaping of her role which exposed her to greater challenges, stress levels and the constant pressure to be available 24 hours a day.

Seeing her struggling, her parents stepped in. They told her, "Why don't you just quit your job?" They further offered her "4,000 yuan/month" ($570) out of their 10,000 yuan pension. She then decided to leave the job and take the "full-time daughter" responsibility or offer her parents offered.

'A profession filled with love'

Nianan had described her role as a "profession filled with love." She embraced her varied daily routine.

Giving details on her routine, she said she spends one hour dancing with her parents and accompanies them for grocery shopping. In the evenings, she cooks dinner with her father.

She also takes responsibility for all electronic matters, drives them, and organises one or two family trips every month.

However, Ninan said that, though being with her parents is relaxing, the desire to earn more money remains a constant pressure in her life.

Nianan's parents have continuously reassured her by saying that if she finds a more suitable job, she can go for it. But if she doesn't want to work, then she can just stay at home and spend time with them.

"The competitive grind of 996"

The full-time daughter job in China is an alternative for youngsters in the country facing the increasing pressure of the job market and the grind of "996"—working 9 am to 6 pm, six days a week.

Similarly, another alternative that has gained popularity in the Asian country is becoming a digital nomad among people embracing the "FIVE" lifestyle of being financially independent and voluntarily employed. Such options allow individuals to break free from traditional work constraints and attain much greater autonomy in their careers. However, these options are not for everyone.

As Nianan's news gained popularity, it sparked conversations on social media.

A user said, "Clearly, it is simply relying on one’s parents, known as ken lao in Chinese, which translates into 'eat the old', yet they insist on labelling it as being a 'full-time daughter'."

While another user said, "If both the parents and their children are genuinely happy, why not embrace it? In the future, the young labour force will hold a higher value. If some people consider it ken lao, or relying on parents, then why not exchange children to take care of the elderly in each others’ families?"

WATCH WION LIVE HERE