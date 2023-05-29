Delhi: Man stabs minor girl more than 20 times, smashes her 'lifeless' body with stone slab

Trigger warning: Some readers may find the details of this report disturbing. Discretion is advised.

Shocking details emerged of a brutal murder as a 20-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing to death a 16-year-old girl in the Indian national capital, New Delhi, on Sunday (May 28). The man has been identified as Sahil and the girl is said to be his girlfriend.

The entire incident has been recorded on the CCTV camera. Sahil can be seen stabbing the girl more than 20 times as passersby walked past and witnessed the gruesome incident.

The girl was seen collapsing to the ground. The chilling video also showed that he took a slab of stone and struck her repeatedly. In the video, he was seen walking off the crime scene, only to return within seconds to hit the girl again, who appeared to be in an unconscious state or some reports mentioned that by that time, she was dead.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Suman Nalwa told news agency ANI: "We have arrested the accused - Sahil - from Bulandshahr (in) Uttar Pradesh. He used to work as a mechanic for AC and refrigerators. Further investigation is underway… we will make sure the maximum punishment is given to the accused." Minor girl murder in Delhi: Accused arrested near UP's Bulandshahr



Police have also said that Sahil was an AC technician and the police said that both — the accused and the deceased — had fought the previous evening.

A senior official said, "They were in a relationship, but yesterday they had a quarrel. The teen was planning to attend her friend's son's birthday. The man followed her and stabbed her multiple times and hit her with stone." 'Sad and unfortunate' Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal condemned the murder and called it "sad and unfortunate". In a tweet written in Hindi, he said, "A minor girl was brutally murdered in Delhi. This is very sad and unfortunate. The criminals have become fearless, there is no fear of the police. L-G sir, law and order is your responsibility, please do something."

Swati Maliwal, who is the chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women, said that the city "has become extremely unsafe for women and girls".

She said, "16-year-old girl was stabbed 40-50 times and then was hit by a stone multiple times after which she died. All this has been captured on CCTV. Several people saw this but did not pay heed. Delhi has become extremely unsafe for women and girls. I appeal to the central govt to call a high-level meeting with union home minister, Delhi LG, DCW chief and Delhi CM."



