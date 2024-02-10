India: 373 govt websites hacked in 5 years, house panel calls for strengthening digital infrastructure

An Indian parliamentary house panel has asked the government to strengthen the cyber security of central and state government websites after it was revealed that 373 websites were hacked between January 2018 and September 2023. This data was revealed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to the parliamentary committee on communications and information technology.

“As per the information reported to and tracked by CERT-In (Indian Computer Emergency Response Team), a total number of 110, 54, 59, 42, 50 and 58 website hacking incidents of Central Ministries/Departments and State Government organisations were observed during the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023 (up to September), respectively,” MeitY told the committee.

Reacting to the statement, the house panel tabled a report in the parliament, titled, “Digital Payment and Online Security Measures for Data Protection,” on February 8 and asked the government to strengthen critical digital infrastructure.

The committee also pointed out that some government offices were using outdated software on laptops and computers, which made them vulnerable to cyber-attacks.

"Though MeitY has come up with regular guidelines regarding ensuring cyber security of Government cyber infrastructure, the Committee would emphasise on the adherence to these guidelines and recommend the Ministry to update entire government infrastructure regarding handling of cyber threats. The Committee would like to be apprised of the actions taken in this regard," the report said.

Earlier, a report by Microsoft in October 2023 revealed that India was amongst the world’s major targets of cyber attacks by nation-state actors.

India accounts for 13 per cent of cyber-attacks in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, making it one of the top three most attacked countries by nation-state actors, the report said.