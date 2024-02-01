India warns Apple users of major cyber attack. Here’s the list of devices at highest risk

An Indian agency has issued a critical warning to Apple product users in the country regarding possible breaches of data and cyber security. The cyber security agency, Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT), said users of iPhones and MacBooks are at the maximum risk of being exploited by hackers due to certain vulnerabilities. Due to this, hackers can easily establish access to sensitive information and bypass security restrictions.

CERT has further advised all Apple product users to reassess their device’s security features and take measures to protect their data.

Which Apple devices are at the maximum risk?

Here is the complete list of Apple devices which are at the highest risk of being compromised by hackers.

Apple tvOS versions prior to 17.3

Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K (all models)

Apple watchOS versions prior to 10.3

Apple Watch Series 4 and later

Apple macOS Monterey versions prior to 12.7.3

Apple macOS Ventura versions prior to 13.6.4

Apple macOS Sonoma versions prior to 14.3

Apple iOS and iPadOS versions prior to 15.8.1

iPhone 6s (all models), iPhone 7 (all models), iPhone SE (1st generation), iPad Air 2, iPad mini (4th generation), and iPod touch (7th generation)

Apple iOS and iPadOS versions prior to 16.7.5

iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPad 5th generation, iPad Pro 9.7-inch, and iPad Pro 12.9-inch 1st generation

Watch: New iPhone feature raises privacy concerns amid iOS17 update × Apple iOS and iPadOS versions prior to 17.3

iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 6th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later

Apple Safari versions prior to 17.3

macOS Monterey and macOS Ventura

Recommended steps to be safe

The CERT has recommended users opt for the latest security updates released by Apple and keep updating their security regime as and when required. Apart from shifting to the latest security update, users should also consider opting for stronger passwords.

The users should refrain from clicking potentially harmful links received via messaging apps and emails. Also, to keep your data secure, the users should also consider backing up important files either on iCloud or an external storage device.