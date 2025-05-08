A tragic helicopter crash near Ganganani in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi has resulted in the death of five people on Thursday (May 8) morning; several others have been injured. This tragic crash comes just days after the commencement of the Chardham Yatra, one of India's most sacred pilgrimage routes.

The chopper, which was carrying six passengers and a pilot, went down Thursday morning in the rugged, high-altitude region near the Gangotri National Highway. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

CM Dhami shares a condolence message

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took to social media to express condolences and announce that relief efforts were already underway.

"Very sad news has been received about some casualties in a helicopter crash near Gangani in Uttarkashi," he said.

Dhami added that "SDRF and district administration teams have immediately reached the spot for relief and rescue work."

He also said that he has "instructed the administration to provide all possible help to the injured and investigate the accident."

"I am constantly in touch with the officials in this regard, and every situation is being monitored."

उत्तरकाशी के गंगनानी के समीप हेलीकॉप्टर क्रैश में कुछ लोगों के हताहत होने का अत्यंत दुःखद समाचार प्राप्त हुआ है। राहत एवं बचाव कार्य के लिए SDRF और जिला प्रशासन की टीमें तत्काल घटनास्थल पर पहुंच गई हैं।



ईश्वर हादसे में दिवंगत हुए लोगों की आत्मा को श्रीचरणों में स्थान एवं… — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) May 8, 2025

Visuals from the site show mangled wreckage

Visuals from the crash site show the severely mangled interior of the helicopter. Viewer discretion is advised.

Uttarakhand | Five passengers dead, two seriously injured in a helicopter crash near Ganganani in Uttarkashi district, confirms Garhwal Divisional Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey.



Administration and relief teams are present at the helicopter crash site.



(Photo source:… pic.twitter.com/JKoYpq7z1Q — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2025

Garhwal Divisional Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey confirmed that medical aid and rescue teams were mobilised immediately after the accident.

The tragic crash comes just days after the start of the Chardham Yatra, with the Kedarnath temple reopening on May 2 and Badrinath on May 4. Pilgrim traffic has increased sharply, and many pilgrims rely on helicopter services to reach the shrines in the treacherous Himalayan terrain.