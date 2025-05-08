Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday (May 8) briefed the opposition on Operation Sindoor, that took place on early Wednesday. The Indian armed forces hit nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pak-occupied Kashmir.

The opposition has extended its full support to the government as it fights cross-border terrorism from Pakistan.



The opposition was briefed about the targets selected - which included the Lashkar-e-Taiba's headquarters and a training camp in Muridke, and the Jaish-e-Mohammed's headquarters in Bahawalpur.



Four targets were struck in Pakistan and five in PoK. Among the camps destroyed was one that trained David Headley and Ajmal Kasab, the terrorists behind the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Others included launchpads for attacks on civilians in J&K in 2023 and 2024.



AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi called for global campaign against terrorism. He said, "I have complimented our armed forces and the government for #OperationSindoor. I also suggested that we should run a global campaign against the Resistance Front (TRF). I also suggested that the government should request the USA to designate it (TRF) as a terrorist organisation. We should also make efforts to grey-list Pakistan in FATF..."



Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said, "...Operation Sindoor has been successfully executed by the armed forces, and the government is very clear about it. PM Modi's intentions have already been known to the world. The PM desires that in such a situation, we shouldn't be divided. It is a situation where every Indian must be united..."

Among the prominent opposition figures present were Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, and Mallikarjun Kharge, the leader of the opposition in the Rajya Sabha.