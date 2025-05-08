Just hours after loud blasts were reported from Pakistan's Lahore, similar explosions were reported in several cities and towns of Pakistan on Thursday (May 8), including Rawalpindi, the garrison town near the capital Islamabad that hosts Pakistan's military headquarters. Explosions have been reported in nine Pakistani cities. The cause of the blasts is unknown as of now; however, the explosions have heightened fears of further escalation between India and Pakistan.

This comes just a day after India's Operation Sindoor, in which the Indian military carried out cross-border strikes targeting nine specific sites linked to terrorism to avenge the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Blasts in nine Pakistani cities

The explosions were heard in or near the top cities of Rawalpindi, Karachi and Lahore, as well as Gujranwala, Sialkot, Sheikhupura, Narwal, Kasur, and Bahawalnagar.

Rawalpindi, a garrison town, is the location of Pakistan Army's General Headquarters, or GHQ. Karachi is the financial and industrial hub of Pakistan, as well as its largest city and main seaport. Lahore is a city of great cultural and historical significance for Pakistan and a tourist destination.

While the Pakistani military claims the blasts were from drones being shot down, these reports could not be independently verified.

Meanwhile, as per reports, airports in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad and Sialkot have been closed till 6 PM PKT (6:30 PM IST) because of operational reasons. An earlier notification said that the airports would remain closed until 12 PM PKT (12:30 PM IST); this has now been extended by six hours.

Operation Sindoor

This comes a day after India's Operation Sindoor, in which the Indian military carried out cross-border strikes targeting nine specific sites linked to terrorism.

In an official statement, the Minister of Defence said, "The Indian Armed Forces launched 'OPERATION SINDOOR', hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed."



No Pakistani military facilities were struck, the Defence Ministry said, adding that India has demonstrated considerable restraint in the selection of targets and methods of execution.

