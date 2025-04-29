The Indian Supreme Court on Tuesday (April 29) asked what is wrong if the Pegasus spyware is used against terrorists. The apex court said that using pegasus is not wrong as India can not sacrifice its national security.

The SC bench led by Justice Surya Kant and Justice N Kotiswar Singh made the judgement while hearing a batch of petitions seeking an enquiry into the allegations that the BJP-led government is allegedly using Israeli software for snooping.

The court said that it's important to determine against whom the software is used for spying.

“What’s wrong if the country uses the spyware, what’s wrong if it is used against terrorists?" SC asked. “We can’t sacrifice national security," the bench added.

“Having spyware is not wrong, the real question is against whom it has been used," said Justice Surya Kant.

The court will hold the next hearing on July 30.

The court further said that it would not disclose any report that puts the security of the country at risk.

“Any report which touches the security and sovereignty of the country will not be touched. However individuals who want to know whether they are included can be informed. Yes, individual apprehension must be addressed, but it cannot be made a document for discussion on the streets," the bench observed.

During the hearing, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for one of the petitioners, submitted that there is a US district court judgment.

“WhatsApp itself has disclosed here. Not a third party. WhatsApp has said about the hacking," Sibal said.

