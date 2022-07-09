Indian Union Minister says Petrol will be banned in India after five years

Union minister Nitin Gadkari has expressed confidence that green fuel will end the need for the use of petrol in vehicles in the country after five years.

He made the statement in Maharashtra's Akola on Thursday, where he was conferred an honorary degree of Doctor of Science by Dr. Panjabrao Deshmukh Krishi Vidyapeeth. The degree was awarded to him by the Governor and Chancellor of public universities Bhagat Singh Koshyari. Former Vice-Chancellor Dr. Motilal Madan, VC Dr. Vilas Bhale, professors, faculty deans, teachers, registrar, and graduating students were also present.

During his speech, the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways made a strong pitch for the use of green hydrogen, ethanol, and other green fuels.

Green hydrogen can be sold for Rs 70 per kg and can be made from deep well water.

"With full faith, I want to say that petrol will vanish from the country after five years. Your cars and scooters will either be on green hydrogen, ethanol flex-fuel, CNG, or LNG," he said.

Chattisgarh government has also recently approved its EV Policy for 2022 and electric vehicles can be manufactured in the state.

All these goals if achieved will not only cut the spending on driving vehicles but also help protecting the environment, which is one of the most important needs.

Gadkari also appealed to agriculture researchers and experts to work on increasing agricultural growth from 12 per cent to 20 per cent in the next five years.

The farmers in Maharashtra are very talented, he said while emphasizing the need to guide and train them with new research and technology.

He also talked about the need for farmers to become energy providers as well and not just food providers. He also said that farmers cannot change their futures by merely planting crops, but should also learn other useful techniques as well, which would not only help them earn but also in their existing agricultural work.

