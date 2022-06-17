‘New law’ on cards: Rs 500 reward for sharing picture of wrongly parked vehicle soon, says Indian Minister

In a ‘new law’ on cards, Indian Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has announced on Thursday that anyone, who clicks and shares picture of a wrongly parked vehicle, will get the reward of Rs 500. The leader made the declaration for the upcoming law with enthusiasm at an event called ‘Industrial Decarbonization Summit 2022’ at a hotel in New Delhi. "If Rs 1,000 is the fine for a person guilty of the wrong parking, then Rs 500 from that amount will go to the person who clicks the picture," Gadkari told the gathering.

This can be a good money making opportunity for unemployed youth.



In India one can find so many vehicles parked wrongly on a daily basis.....https://t.co/yXHpPvjD4e — Arvind Datta (@datta_arvind) June 16, 2022 ×

The remark came when he was trying to talk about the ‘huge menace' of wrong parking. He said it is important as "the number of cars is going up in urban India”. "There are sometimes cars for each member of a family. But no one is building parking spaces. In Delhi, for instance, wide roads are being treated as parking spaces," said Gadkari.

The minister did not reveal any further details about the new law. It is unclear whether a legislative framework has been made for it or not. The minister also shared a video of the address at the summit on his YouTube account.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

(With inputs from agencies)