India builds 75-km highway in just 5 days, breaks Qatar's world record

On June 8, India's Union Minister Nitin Gadkari revealed that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had set a new Guinness World Record by building 75 kilometres of bituminous concrete in a single lane on NH53 in 105 hours and 33 minutes.

In a video message uploaded on Twitter, Gadkari said, "Commemorating 75 years of India’s independence and under the aegis of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, NHAI has created a world record that was certified by Guinness World Records."

Gadkari commended NHAI and Raj Path Infracon Pvt Ltd engineers, contractors, consultants, and workers for the project's efficient execution, which contributed to the world record's successful completion.

He claimed that constructing 75 kilometres of bituminous concrete in a single lane on NH 53 between Amrawati and Akola Districts in 105 hours and 33 minutes set a new record.

Union Minister @nitin_gadkari announces new #GuinnessWorldRecord created by @NHAI_Official in laying 75 km of bituminous concrete in a single lane on NH53 in 105 hours and 33 minutespic.twitter.com/eF1YLzVmN2https://t.co/93kHv1q0OW — PIB India (@PIB_India) June 8, 2022 ×

The 75 km of single-lane continuous bituminous concrete road is comparable to 37.5 km of two-lane paved shoulder road, and the work began at 7:27 a.m. on June 3, 2022, and ended at 5 p.m. on June 7, 2022, he said.

According to the ministry, a bituminous mix of 36,634 MT was used, with 2,070 MT of bitumen.

He said that 720 people worked on the project, including a team of independent consultants who worked around the clock to complete it.

A proud moment as India commemorates Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. NHAI achieves a Guinness World Record by constructing 75 km of continuous bituminous concrete in a single lane on NH 53 between Amrawati and Akola.#ConnectingIndia#NHAI#BuildingANation#ArteriesofNewIndia pic.twitter.com/Ho1BI7IsmF — NHAI (@NHAI_Official) June 8, 2022 ×

Gadkari said before this, the Guinness World Record for the longest continuously laid bituminous was for building 25.275 km, which was achieved in Doha, Qatar in February 2019. The task took 10 days to complete.

As part of NH 53, he extended the Amrawati to the Akola segment, which is a significant east-west corridor connecting major towns such as Kolkata, Raipur, Nagpur, and Surat. This length, he said, will play a vital role in alleviating traffic and freight movement on this route once completed.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.