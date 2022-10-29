Govt makes new amendments to IT rules, gives warning to social media platforms against 'unlawful content'

Indian IT minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar on Saturday (October 29) stated that the recent amendments to the IT rules will give social media firms more explicit due diligence requirements to ensure that no illegal content or false information is broadcasted on the platforms.

A day prior the government stated that it will set up a panel, of three-member Grievance Appealte Committees (GACs) to address any complaints registered against social media platforms for posting divisive content.

New amended IT rules are next step to realizing our govts duty to #DigitalNagriks of Open, Safe&Trusted, Accountable Internet



Chandrashekhar further stated that the development of the committee was done to address netizens registered complaints or their desire to register one, PTI reported.

During the briefing, he requested social media companies to cooperate with the government, for them to protect the interests of 'digital netizens.'

The minister sent a strong warning to firms whether operating in foreign that they cannot conflict with Indian citizens' constitutional rights when those platforms are used in India.

Further adding he stated that the platforms will be required to remove any "misinformation," or "unlawful content" to remove be removed within 72 hours. This includes information based on violence or religion. However, contradicting the time, Chandrashekhar said that firms should act immediately.

The minister said, "We will start with 1-2 GACs...Government is not interested in playing role of ombudsman. It is a responsibility we are taking reluctantly, because the grievance mechanism is not functioning properly."

The minister said that the intention is not to target any firm or platform but to make the internet a safe place.

