German Chancellor Scholz says will simplify issuing of visas for Indian IT workers

Germany's chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday that his administration will make it easier for Information Technology experts from India to obtain work visas. The plan, according to initial inputs, would entail making it easier for the skilled IT workers to work and live in Germany with their families.

"We want to simplify the issuing of visas," Scholz said in Bengaluru on Sunday. "We intend to modernize the whole bureaucratic process in addition to legal modernisation."

"We will need many skilled workers to meet the demand for software development in Germany."

Germany faces a shortfall in skilled workers. The country is seeking at least 400,000 skilled workers from abroad each year, DW News reported in December last year.

The German chancellor added that it should be possible, initially, for people to arrive in Germany without having learnt the German language.

"It is clear that anyone who comes to Germany as an IT specialist can first easily converse with all his or her colleagues in English, because many in Germany can speak English," Scholz said, adding that German could be learned later.

"A lot of reform proposals have already been collected and we are continuing to work on them," Scholz added.

In Bengaluru, Scholz met officials and players from the Indian Premier League cricket team Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Olaf Scholz's India visit

The roads leading to Rashtrapati Bhawan (the President's House) as well as the buildings housing key ministries in New Delhi, remain studded with Indian and German flags fluttering side by side. Upon reaching New Delhi, Scholz received a welcome with military honours, given the significance of his visit and his keenness to increase economic and strategic cooperation with India. By bolstering its partnership with India, Germany intends to reduce its dependence on China.

