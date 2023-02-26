German Chancellor Olaf Scholz enjoys 'true taste of India' during his India visit - see pics

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz was spotted enjoying a cup of tea in the streets of India during his visit to the South Asian nation. In a Twitter post on Sunday by the German Embassy in India, Scholz was seen in front of a tea stall.

The caption of the Twitter post read: "How can you experience India without a delicious cup of Chai? We took @Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz to our favorite tea shop at a street corner in Chanakyapuri. You should all go! A true taste of India."

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi received Scholz on Saturday for a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Scholz held comprehensive talks with PM Modi and discussed issues of mutual interest. The focus of talks was also on ways to boost bilateral ties in areas of clean energy, trade and new technologies.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that Scholz's visit is an opportunity to further deepen the multifaceted India-Germany strategic partnership.

PM Modi also gifted a 'Meghalaya Stole' and a 'Nagaland Shawl' to the German chancellor. The Meghalaya stoles have historic significance as the weaving of Meghalaya stoles has been passed down through generations.

They were originally woven for the Khasi and Jaintia royalty. The stoles are considered a symbol of their power and status.

Meanwhile, the shawls are known for their vibrant colours, intricate designs, and the use of traditional weaving techniques.

They are woven for centuries by the tribes in Nagaland and have been passed down from generation to generation.

