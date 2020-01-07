Our relationship has grown from 'strength to strength': PM Modi tells Donald Trump on the phone

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently spoke to United States President Donald Trump on the phone and told him that the relationship between both the countries has grown ''from strength to strength''. Modi further reaffirmed his dedication to cooperation between the countries to Trump, ANI reported.

According to a statement released by the Prime Minister's office, Modi, during the call, highlighted the progress achieved in terms of improving inter-country partnership.

Reportedly, Trump reverted Modi's words with a similar message and expressed satisfaction over the relationship and its progress. Trump also reiterated his readiness to improving ties.



"He expressed satisfaction at the achievements in the relationship in the last few years and reiterated his readiness for further deepening bilateral cooperation", PMO India said.

According to the statement, PM Modi used the words ''trust, mutual respect, and understanding'' to describe the relationship shared by two countries.

During the call, PM Modi also extended New Year greetings to President Trump, his family and the people of the United States. In return, Donald Trump also extended greetings to Indians by wishing for prosperity and progress.

