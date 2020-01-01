May this year be filled with joy and prosperity: PM Modi tweets out 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extending New Year wishes to the nation and hoped that this year will be "filled with joy and prosperity".

PM Modi wished everyone a "wonderful 2020" and hoped for everyone's good health.

"May everyone's aspirations be fulfilled," his tweet read.

"Have a wonderful 2020! May this year be filled with joy and prosperity. May everyone be healthy and may everyone’s aspirations be fulfilled. आप सभी को साल 2020 की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।" Modi's tweet read.

On Tuesday, the prime minister said that he is hopeful 2020 marks the continuation of people-powered efforts to transform India and empower the lives of 130 crore Indians.

The Prime Minister re-tweet a video song titled "Year 2020 song" about the achievements of 2019 by a Twitter user NaMo 2.0 on the microblogging site.

"Lovely compilation! Covers quite a lot of the progress we achieved in 2019. Here is hoping 2020 marks the continuation of people-powered efforts to transform India and empower the lives of 130 crore Indians," he tweeted.

The video showcases significant achievements of the BJP government including abrogation of Article 370, the opening of Kartarpur corridor, the launch of India's first semi-high speed train and initiatives against single-use plastic.

It also highlighted air-strikes by Indian Air Force followed by Pulwama attack, successful anti-SAT satellite test, Howdy Modi event.

(With inputs from ANI)