/First-year law student kills girl in class, shoots self in Punjab's Tarn Taran

A first-year law student in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district allegedly shot dead a fellow girl student in the head inside the classroom on Monday and then turned the gun on himself and pulled the trigger, leaving classmates horrified. The attacker was identified as Prince Raj and the victim as Sandeep Kaur, both first-year law students. The two were classmates and about 19-20 years old. Sandeep Kaur died on the spot, while Prince Raj was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, said police.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Jagbir Singh said Prince opened fire on Sandeep inside the classroom, leading to her death, and thereafter, he shot himself too.

Investigation is underway to determine the motive behind the killing that took place at the college located in Usma village, the police officer said.

The class was yet to begin when the incident took place, said the police official.

Footage from a CCTV installed on the college premises showed Prince, Sandeep, and another female student in the classroom. Some other students were also present in the classroom.

Suddenly, Prince got up from his desk and shot Sandeep. He then shot himself in the head and fell on the floor.

The shocked female student, who was sitting with Sandeep, got up and checked Kaur, who was motionless.

A few students could be seen entering the classroom after hearing the sound of gunshots but ran away after seeing Sandeep.

Sandeep’s mother, Harjinder Kaur, said she got a call from the school authorities, asking her to reach college immediately.

“I was not told that she (Sandeep) was shot,” Harjinder told reporters, adding that when she reached the college, she found her daughter lying motionless.

She questioned how a student could enter the college with a weapon.

Sandeep was a resident of Naushehra Pannuan village while Prince Raj hailed from Mallian village in Jalandhar district.

The incident was captured on camera, and the footage shows Prince Raj entering the classroom around 9:15 am.

Later in the video, two girls take the last bench while Raj sits in front of them. Kaur is seen standing when Raj gets up, takes out a pistol from his bag, and shoots her in the head. Raj then also shoots himself in the head.

Police said it is not yet known why Raj killed Kaur. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway.

Tarn Taran SSP Surinder Lamba said the pistol used in the crime has been recovered from the spot. A detailed probe is underway, and police will probe how the accused procured the firearm and how he managed to enter the college premises with the weapon, he added.