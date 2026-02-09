/NCP chief Sharad Pawar admitted to hospital after complaining of breathing issues

Senior leader and NCP (SCP) chief Sharad Pawar was moved from Baramati to Pune’s Ruby Hall Clinic on Monday afternoon (February 9) after his health worsened, his office said. Doctors advised the transfer after he developed a cough and breathing difficulty. He is currently under close medical observation. His wife, Pratibha Pawar, daughter, Supriya Sule, and son-in-law, Sadanand Sule, have also reached the hospital.

Ruby Hall Clinic’s chief cardiologist and managing trustee, Dr Parvez Grant, confirmed the update, saying that a medical team would examine Sharad Pawar on arrival and determine the next steps based on their assessment. Sharad Pawar is an oral cancer survivor. He was diagnosed with the disease in the late 1990s and subsequently underwent several surgeries, both in India and the United States, as part of his treatment.

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar’s nephew, Shrinivas Pawar, said that Sharad Pawar had been suffering from persistent coughing since Sunday night (February 8) and appeared to have chest congestion. He was subsequently taken to Pune for hospitalisation. Despite the recent passing of his nephew and former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Sharad Pawar continued to interact with people and attend public engagements.