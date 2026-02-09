/Assam BJP deletes video showing CM Himanta ‘firing’ at Muslims after backlash

Assam BJP has raked up a controversy with a video shared online. The clip which has now been pulled down from all social media platforms showed a videograb of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma holding a rifle and aiming at two men wearing scullcaps, including a man resembling Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi. One of the two men also has a henna-dyed beard, mostly associated with the Muslim community.

The video was uploaded on Saturday with the caption “Point blank shot”. Phrases such as “No mercy to Bangladeshis”, “Why did you go to Pakistan?” and “Foreigner-free Assam", were also imposed on the clip.

Immediately after the video was uploaded and went viral, the Congress social media head Supriya Shrinate reacted on X saying, “This is who the BJP really is: mass murderers. This venom, hatred and violence is on you Mr Modi. Are the courts and other institutions sleeping?”.

While Congress general secretary KC Venugopal slammed the BJP and called the incident “nothing but a call to genocide".

“This is not an innocuous video to be ignored as troll content. It is poison spread from the very top, and there must be consequences for this,” he posted on X.

Sarma, Gaurav Gogoi locked in war of words

Sarma has been attacking Assam Pradesh President and MP Gaurav Gogoi and his British wife Elizabeth Colburn for their alleged links to Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, calling it a "matter of serious national security."